Search

Advanced search

Gang police investigating shooting in Lower Clapton

PUBLISHED: 15:20 23 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:23 23 January 2020

A file image of Chatsworth Road.

A file image of Chatsworth Road.

Archant

Gang police are investigating a shooting in Lower Clapton that left two people in hospital last night.

Armed police were called to Chatsworth Road at 12.55am after reports of gunfire.

Two people, a man and a woman in their 30s, suffered "minor injuries" and were taken to hospital for treatment.

You may also want to watch:

No arrests have been made.

A crime scene has been in place in the road today and officers from Trident, the Met's gang squad, are leading the investigation.

Following the shooting police authorised a Section 60 order for the whole borough until 2am on Friday morning. It gives officers additional powers to stop and search people.

Anyone with information or footage of the incident can contact police on 101 quoting CAD 301/23JAN20.

Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Most Read

Hackney Homes bribery trial: Lakehouse manager Lee Wylie took £800,000 to guarantee work and fund his lavish lifestyle

Lee Wylie. Picture: Met Police

Tory councillor slammed for saying Jewish faith schools don’t need Ofsted ‘giving children ideas of homosexuality’

Cllr Aron Klein. Picture: Polly Hancock

‘No real progress’ in Hackney Council campaign to ensure Jewish faith schools become registered

Hackney Town Hall. Picture: Ken Mears

‘Life and soul’ of Haggerston Park Lorraine Carter honoured with ‘100 dog salute’

Dog walkers and their dogs gather in Haggerston Park before lining Whiston Road as the funeral cortege of Lorraine Carter passed the park. Picture: Polly Hancock

Clapton family celebrates the life of 101-year-old Windrush nurse

Iris at her 100th birthday party.

Most Read

Hackney Homes bribery trial: Lakehouse manager Lee Wylie took £800,000 to guarantee work and fund his lavish lifestyle

Lee Wylie. Picture: Met Police

Tory councillor slammed for saying Jewish faith schools don’t need Ofsted ‘giving children ideas of homosexuality’

Cllr Aron Klein. Picture: Polly Hancock

‘No real progress’ in Hackney Council campaign to ensure Jewish faith schools become registered

Hackney Town Hall. Picture: Ken Mears

‘Life and soul’ of Haggerston Park Lorraine Carter honoured with ‘100 dog salute’

Dog walkers and their dogs gather in Haggerston Park before lining Whiston Road as the funeral cortege of Lorraine Carter passed the park. Picture: Polly Hancock

Clapton family celebrates the life of 101-year-old Windrush nurse

Iris at her 100th birthday party.

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

O’s coach Embleton says it was a ‘mind blowing’ spell as a brawl broke out

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Tickets for Boxing Road to Tokyo event in London on sale

Tickets are now on sale for the Boxing Road to Tokyo Qualifier in London in March

It was ‘mixed emotions’ for Mourinho as Lloris returns for Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris shouts on the pitch during the Premier League match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Pic: Adam Davy/PA)

O’s midfielder Wright revealed he felt the pressure of the penalty

Josh Wright of Leyton Orient during Leyton Orient vs Norwich City, Friendly Match Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 27th July 2019

Essex Senior League: Clapton, Ilford well beaten

Ilford manager Jon Fowell (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists