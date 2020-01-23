Gang police investigating shooting in Lower Clapton

A file image of Chatsworth Road. Archant

Gang police are investigating a shooting in Lower Clapton that left two people in hospital last night.

Armed police were called to Chatsworth Road at 12.55am after reports of gunfire.

Two people, a man and a woman in their 30s, suffered "minor injuries" and were taken to hospital for treatment.

No arrests have been made.

A crime scene has been in place in the road today and officers from Trident, the Met's gang squad, are leading the investigation.

Following the shooting police authorised a Section 60 order for the whole borough until 2am on Friday morning. It gives officers additional powers to stop and search people.

Anyone with information or footage of the incident can contact police on 101 quoting CAD 301/23JAN20.

Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.