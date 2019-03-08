Search

Gang police reissue appeal for man wanted over New Year's shooting in Dalston club

PUBLISHED: 13:20 13 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:20 13 August 2019

Do you know this man?

Archant

Gang police have reissued an appeal for a man they want to speak to after a woman was shot in a Kingsland Road nightclub on New Year's Day.

Visions was stripped of its licence and closed down by Hackney Council in January over the incident, but the attacker is still at large.

He pulled out a gun and approached another man in the club just after 4.50am. A struggle ensued and the gun was fired, striking a 28-year-old woman in the leg.

She is still receiving medical treatment for her injuries more than seven months on.

Detectives from the Met's Trident squad first issued an appeal in February showing a man they want to question. He is about 30 and has a tattoo on the right side of his neck with the word "God", followed by a longer word that begins with "bless".

Det Con Kerry Cooper said: "This man went armed and discharged a firearm in a crowded club.

"As a result of his recklessness an innocent woman was shot in the leg, but the consequences could have been fatal.

"We urgently want to arrest this man and take this weapon off the streets. Anyone with information should not hesitate, but call police immediately."

Any witnesses or anyone with any information can call police on 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC. Quote CAD 3029/01JAN.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

