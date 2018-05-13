Search

Advanced search

Exclusive

Gwenton Sloley: Leading anti-gangs worker who says he was targeted by police is cleared of criminal charges

PUBLISHED: 14:03 04 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:28 04 March 2020

Government advisor Gwenton Sloley. Picture: Steve Poston.

Government advisor Gwenton Sloley. Picture: Steve Poston.

Archant

A leading anti-gangs worker who says he was targeted by Met officers he had trained has been cleared of two charges after an 18-month legal battle.

Gwenton Sloley.Gwenton Sloley.

Gwenton Sloley, who grew up in Stoke Newington, was accused of perverting the course of justice by making a false allegation of burglary at his Lewisham home, as well as acquiring, using or possessing criminal property - £1,985 in cash.

The charges followed two raids on the flat in three months. The first, in October 2018, saw officers wrongly storm the property and cause damage while searching it.

Gwenton reported it as a burglary before police acknowledged they had carried out a search warrant, which was actually intended for the previous occupant who had moved out five years earlier.

Following the second raid in January last year, Gwenton was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs. He was re-bailed repeatedly before the charges were eventually filed in July for the false allegation and criminal property offences.

Both allegations were dismissed during a hearing at Woolwich Crown Court on Monday, before the trial began.

Gwenton, who has been lauded by the Home Office for his work tackling violent crime among youths, is now looking to get his life back on track.

"I have been hospitalised twice and suffered mentally and emotionally over the past 18 months," he told the Gazette. "This has had a massive impact on my entire family."

Gwenton is founder of Crying Sons, through which he has trained government officers, police, NHS workers, faith groups and councils on how to spot and engage with youngsters on the verge of entering gang life. He also helped set up the London Gang Exit programme.

You may also want to watch:

He has already lodged complaints accusing Lewisham officers of "blacklisting" him by spreading news of the first raid to his employers across the UK. Dozens of contracts were cancelled and an investigation into the incident was launched by the Met's Directorate of Professional Standards. He wants £3million for defamation of character.

Following the "blacklisting", Gwenton said: "I feel completely violated by the experience."

Gwenton has now demanded his "blacklisting" is retracted, and says he would have no problem working with police again despite his ordeal.

"After 14 years building bridges with communities across the UK I will not let this incident stop the hard work I do," he added. "There are some amazing police officers across the country that I have trained and worked with who put their lives on the line.

"I don't want that to get lost in the bad practice of a few officers. The great work needs to continue to save and preserve life."

Gwenton's law firm Imran Khan and Partners has not ruled out more legal action against the force.

Trainee solicitor Tricia O'Sullivan said: "Our client is absolutely delighted that, after what has been an extremely long and gruelling process, the charges against him have been dismissed.

"The bringing of these proceedings has come at no small cost to the public purse and Mr Sloley has maintained both his innocence, and that there is no evidence against him, throughout."

The Met declined to comment on the accusations Gwenton was targeted.

A spokesperson said: "A complaint in relation to damage of reputation and character was received on Tuesday, 30 October 2018. A subsequent complaint was received in July 2019.

"Matters remain under investigation by the Directorate of Professional Standards. As with any investigation complainants are kept up to date on progress."

Most Read

Stoke Newington High Street stabbing: Road taped off as police investigate

A man was found stabbed in Stoke Newington High Street this morning. Picture: @999London

Police appeal after fatal Amhurst Road collision

Bodney Road was taped off after the fatal collision. Picture: @999London

New air-conditioned trains launched on Hackney Overground lines into Liverpool Street

The new Overground trains now running on the Liverpool Street to Cheshunt, Chingford and Enfield Town lines. Picture: TfL

Andrea Enisuoh: Tributes to community activist and journalist who worked to ‘tip the scales towards equality’

Andrea Enisuoh. Picture: Family of Andrea Enisuoh

Dalston e-bike death: Cyclist acquitted of careless driving after death of Sakine Cihan

The scene in Kingsland Road after the crash. Picture: David Peat

Most Read

Stoke Newington High Street stabbing: Road taped off as police investigate

A man was found stabbed in Stoke Newington High Street this morning. Picture: @999London

Police appeal after fatal Amhurst Road collision

Bodney Road was taped off after the fatal collision. Picture: @999London

New air-conditioned trains launched on Hackney Overground lines into Liverpool Street

The new Overground trains now running on the Liverpool Street to Cheshunt, Chingford and Enfield Town lines. Picture: TfL

Andrea Enisuoh: Tributes to community activist and journalist who worked to ‘tip the scales towards equality’

Andrea Enisuoh. Picture: Family of Andrea Enisuoh

Dalston e-bike death: Cyclist acquitted of careless driving after death of Sakine Cihan

The scene in Kingsland Road after the crash. Picture: David Peat

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Spurs midfielder Wanyama joins MLS side Montreal Impact

Spurs' Victor Wanyama celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match against Huddersfield Town at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (pic: John Walton/PA Images).

Gwenton Sloley: Leading anti-gangs worker who says he was targeted by police is cleared of criminal charges

Government advisor Gwenton Sloley. Picture: Steve Poston.

Review: Sweat at The Tower Theatre Stoke Newington

Sweat at The Tower Theatre

Outsourcing firm ISS will pay Homerton Hospital cleaners sick pay if they must self-isolate over coronavirus

Domestics from Homerton Hospital protest outside over their pay and conditions, joined by Hackney Mayor Phil Glanville. Picture: Lola McEvoy, GMB

CPS to review Caroline Flack case

File photo dated 13/5/2018 of Caroline Flack with the reality and constructed factual award on behalf of Love Island in the press room at the Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards 2018 held at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, London. The TV presenter has died, her family said in a statement. PA Photo. Issue date: Saturday February 15, 2020. See PA story DEATH Flack. Photo credit should read: Ian West/PA Wire
Drive 24