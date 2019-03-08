Search

Advanced search

Hackney burglar Michael Weir convicted of murdering two pensioners in 1998

PUBLISHED: 15:19 14 November 2019 | UPDATED: 15:19 14 November 2019

Michael Weir has been convicted of murder.

Michael Weir has been convicted of murder.

Archant

A burglar from Hackney has been convicted of murdering two pensioners in 1998 thanks to advances in DNA technology.

Rose Seferian.Rose Seferian.

Michael Weir, 52, was today found guilty of killing 79-year-old Leonard Harris and Rose Seferian, 83, in separate incidents. He will be sentenced at a later date.

The Old Bailey heard how 21 years ago on March 5 Ms Seferian was alone in her Kensington home when Weir climbed in an open lounge window and subjected her to a brutal assault.

He stole cash and took three rings worth £100,000 from her fingers. She was so badly beaten she was left "almost unrecognisable" when found by her son. She died a month later.

A palm print was taken from an inside window frame and uploaded onto the National Fingerprint Database, but there was no match.

Leonard Harris with his wife Trudie.Leonard Harris with his wife Trudie.

Two years ago, the system was reviewed and the Met matched it to Weir's, implicating him in a separate murder that took place weeks earlier in 1998.

Leonard Harris and his wife Trudie were both assaulted by Weir after he broke into their flat in Aylmer Road, East Finchley on January 28.

You may also want to watch:

He stole jewellery, including an 18-carat gold watch and left Leonard with serious head injuries. He died in hospital five months later.

Leonard was a carer for Trudie, who had dementia. Following the attack, her health rapidly deteriorated and she died around two years later.

Weir was originally arrested for Leonard's murder after DNA evidence from a glove found at the scene linked him to the attack.

He was convicted in 1999 but acquitted following an appeal in May 2000 when the Court of Appeal ruled evidence provided by the prosecution was inadmissible.

As well as the match of the palm mark in 2017, advances in DNA tech meant a separate blood scraping found in the hallway of Leonard's flat at the time could now be linked to Weir.

Weir was re-arrested in March 2018 for both murders, which he continuously denied.

Det Ch Insp Shaun Fitzgerald, from Specialist Crime, said: "Nothing can ever take away the pain of Leonard and Rose's families but we hope this conviction brings them some kind of closure.

"Weir literally thought he had got away with murder but he now faces a considerable custodial sentence where he will have significant time to reflect on his utterly callous actions towards two completely innocent victims."

Most Read

Hubert Howard: Lower Clapton Windrush victim dies without apology or compensation

Hubert Howard. Picture: Cllr Michael Desmond

‘I was raised here’ – New Era Estate businesses on being forced out ahead of demolition

Mahmut Dogan outside his salon. Picture: Freya Pickford

‘Living legend’ Hackney police officer stole thousands of pounds from dead people, court hears

Sergeant Taff Williams at his office in Stoke Newington Police Station where he had the peculiar job of contacting relatives of people who die by natural causes or suicide in Hackney.

Kennaway Estate: Campaigners hit out at housing association as redevelopment plans approved

Kennaway Estate in Church Street. Picture: Sam Gelder

Tashaûn Aird murder trial: Old Bailey jury shown CCTV footage of fatal Somerford Grove attack

Tashaûn Aird had been stabbed nine times according to the post-mortem examination. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Hubert Howard: Lower Clapton Windrush victim dies without apology or compensation

Hubert Howard. Picture: Cllr Michael Desmond

‘I was raised here’ – New Era Estate businesses on being forced out ahead of demolition

Mahmut Dogan outside his salon. Picture: Freya Pickford

‘Living legend’ Hackney police officer stole thousands of pounds from dead people, court hears

Sergeant Taff Williams at his office in Stoke Newington Police Station where he had the peculiar job of contacting relatives of people who die by natural causes or suicide in Hackney.

Kennaway Estate: Campaigners hit out at housing association as redevelopment plans approved

Kennaway Estate in Church Street. Picture: Sam Gelder

Tashaûn Aird murder trial: Old Bailey jury shown CCTV footage of fatal Somerford Grove attack

Tashaûn Aird had been stabbed nine times according to the post-mortem examination. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Leyton Orient sack manager Carl Fletcher after just 29 days in charge

Leyton Orient manager Carl Fletcher. Picture: Simon O'Connor

Hackney burglar Michael Weir convicted of murdering two pensioners in 1998

Michael Weir has been convicted of murder.

25 years of medical exchanges between Homerton and Haifa in Isreal

Town hall reception for Haifa nurses with the Speaker of Hackney Councillor Kam Adams and other local councillors, Lt Col Roderick Morriss, the Deputy Lieutenant of Hackney and the chair of Hackney Jewish War Veterans.

Charities help youngsters construct community space in Homerton

The Mayor of Hackney, Phillip Glanville opens the space to the public. Picture: Ted Mendez

Haggerston housing charity Peter Bedford to host winter auction as part of 50th anniversary celebrations

I Dream in Colour by James Gray.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists