Search

Advanced search

Video

WATCH: Hackney charity founder reportedly ‘targeted by muggers’ in Spain

PUBLISHED: 14:07 14 July 2020

Henry Smith. Picture: Phil Weedon

Henry Smith. Picture: Phil Weedon

PhilWeedon

The founder of a Hackney charity has reportedly been forced to fight off a mugger while on a working trip to Spain.

Businessman Henry Smith, founder of The Wickers Charity, has said he was attacked at a villa complex in Malaga on July 12.

He said two men on a motorcycle followed him home from a client lunch and targeted the 60-year-old in his car.

One of the muggers allegedly tried to wrench off Mr Smith’s Patek Phillippe watch, worth around £50,000.

READ MORE: Wickers charity founder Henry Smith raises over £66,000 in bid to climb Antarctica’s highest peak

Mr Smith said: “This guy in a helmet came out of nowhere, leaned into the car and tore off my watch. The strap broke but I managed to knock the watch into the foot-well so he couldn’t reach it.

“Then my colleague leaped out of the car and we started grabbling with him. He was a big, well-built guy and I managed to tear off his helmet, but he ran off to his partner who was waiting on the bike with the engine running and they sped off.

“I know it was dangerous to resist but that watch was a very special one and I had worked hard for it and wasn’t prepared to give it up without resisting.”

The tail-end of the alleged incident was caught on CCTV, which shows Mr Smith and his business partner chasing two men on a motorcycle out of shot, towards Malaga town centre.

Mr Smith said Spanish police are trying to collate all the CCTV and hopes “they will be caught soon”.

He launched The Wickers Charity in Hackney in 2018 to help reduce gun and knife crime in the borough, while also runs London building firm Aitch Group.

During the coronavirus lockdown, the charity has been delivering food care packages to disadvantaged families with young children in Hackney every Thursday.

Mr Smith set up the charity after his brother-in-law was stabbed to death outside a takeaway restaurant in Stratford, East London.

It provides young people, aged eight to 18, the opportunity to develop new skills and learn from positive role models in classes, workshops and events.

This comes after Mr Smith raised £150,000 for The Wickers Charity by trekking for nine days and braving minus 40C temperatures up the highest peak in Antarctica, Vinson Massif, in 2018.

Find out more about the charity at https://wickers.org.uk/

The police in Spain were contacted for comment.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Hackney Gazette. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Jailed: Stoke Newington crack cocaine and heroin gang - who are thought to have pocketed as much as £646,000 in six months

Edward Smith

Shoreditch music venue to transform into bike park to survive coronavirus lockdown

Village Underground's Cycle Park. Picture: Beth Crockatt Photography

Police appeal to trace man over bus sex assault and Finsbury Park attempted rape

Abdul Yusuf who police want to track down. Picture: Met Police

Hundreds protest plans to move Hackney domestic abuse charity into “unsuitable premises”

The protest, which was co-hosted by BLMUK and the London Renters Union, was attended by around 500 people. Picture: Andy Commons

Furloughed couple float their new bakery business on the Regent’s Canal with home-made pastries

Couple float their new bakery business on the Regent's Canal. Picture: Callum McInerney-Riley

Most Read

Jailed: Stoke Newington crack cocaine and heroin gang - who are thought to have pocketed as much as £646,000 in six months

Edward Smith

Shoreditch music venue to transform into bike park to survive coronavirus lockdown

Village Underground's Cycle Park. Picture: Beth Crockatt Photography

Police appeal to trace man over bus sex assault and Finsbury Park attempted rape

Abdul Yusuf who police want to track down. Picture: Met Police

Hundreds protest plans to move Hackney domestic abuse charity into “unsuitable premises”

The protest, which was co-hosted by BLMUK and the London Renters Union, was attended by around 500 people. Picture: Andy Commons

Furloughed couple float their new bakery business on the Regent’s Canal with home-made pastries

Couple float their new bakery business on the Regent's Canal. Picture: Callum McInerney-Riley

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Serge Aurier to decided on his availability for Tottenham’s trip to Newcastle

Serge Aurier of Tottenham Hotspur and Lucas Digne of Everton during Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton, Premier League Football at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 6th July 2020

London Lions bring back captain Ikhinmwin for eighth season

Joe Ikhimwin attacks for London Lions at Leicester (pic Graham Hodges)

Arsenal’s Arteta bemoans ‘crazy minutes’ for players

Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta shouts instructions on the touchline

Black Lives Matter protesters support Homerton Hospital staff in campaign to tackle inequality

Union members at Homerton Hospital have reignited a campaign for equality for outsourced staff. Picture: Dean Ryan

WATCH: Hackney charity founder reportedly ‘targeted by muggers’ in Spain

Henry Smith. Picture: Phil Weedon