Hackney charity produces leaflet to address spike in racism amid Covid-19 pandemic
PUBLISHED: 15:31 02 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:41 02 June 2020
Maria Garbutt-Lucero
A Hackney charity has addressed the spike in racist incidents against Chinese and south east Asian people brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
Collaborating with the Met Police, Hackney Chinese Community Services (HCCS) has laid out the best actions to take following a racist incident.
The leaflet has been translated into English, Chinese traditional, Chinese simplified Vietnamese, Japanese, Thai, Korean and Nepali.
You may also want to watch:
This comes as hate crimes against people from those regions have soared following the Covid-19 outbreak, which first hit Wuhan in China.
Centre manager at HCCS, Jabez Lam, believes racist tension is likely to increase as lockdown is lifted.
He said: “We produced this leaflet to reach out to our communities. A lot of people don’t report racist incidents to the police as they are scared of repercussions and because of a lack of prosecution.”
Visit the HCCS website to download the leaflet.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Hackney Gazette. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.