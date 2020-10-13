‘Hackney is not place for hate,’say councillors encouraging people to report hate crime

Cllr Sade Etti says Hackney is no place for hate. Picture: Hackney Council. Hackney Council

The public is being encouraged to report hate crime rather than “suffer alone” as part of National Hate Crime Awareness Week.

Mayor of Hackney, Phillip Glanville with Cllr Caroline Selman, Cllr Fajana-Thomas and Cllr Sade Etti outside Hackney Town Hall. Picture: Hackney Council Mayor of Hackney, Phillip Glanville with Cllr Caroline Selman, Cllr Fajana-Thomas and Cllr Sade Etti outside Hackney Town Hall. Picture: Hackney Council

Hate Crime Awareness Week runs from October 12-19 with the aim of raising awareness for the many forms of hate crime which include disability discrimination, sexism, racism, transphobia, homophobia and faith discrimination.

It is an important part of Hackney council’s and the police’s all-year programme to tackle hate crime, which includes the launching of a new “No Place for Hate” campaign.

The campaign will involve raising awareness and training, developed by the Metropolitan Police, for local venues dealing with hate crime in the night time economy.

Cllr Fajana Thomas holds up signs saying Hackney is no place for homophobia and sexism. Picture: Hackney Council Cllr Fajana Thomas holds up signs saying Hackney is no place for homophobia and sexism. Picture: Hackney Council

Cllr Sade Etti, Hackney’s No Place for Hate Champion, said: “We know that you may feel afraid to report a hate crime, but you don’t need to suffer alone.

“There are helplines that can provide support and advice, and by reporting hate crime you’ve experienced or witnessed, you can help become a part of this movement to tackle hate in Hackney and to help bring those who commit hate crimes to justice.”

Venues will be able to sign up to the campaign via an online portal as part of a wider council campaign called Hackney Nights initiative, which works to create a safer, more inclusive nights out for residents, businesses and visitors.

Cllr Selman raising awareness by holding up signs which read: 'Hackney, no place for disability discrimination,' and 'Hackney, no place for transphobia.' Picture: Hackney Council Cllr Selman raising awareness by holding up signs which read: 'Hackney, no place for disability discrimination,' and 'Hackney, no place for transphobia.' Picture: Hackney Council

All Hackney Nights’ activities are funded by Hackney’s late night levy, which is paid for by local late-night licensed venues to contribute towards policing and the management of night time economy areas, ensuring that residents are protected from the impacts of anti-social behaviour and crime.

Hackney Council launched its ‘No Place for Hate’ strategy in 2018 with the aim of increasing support for those affected by hate crime, raising awareness of how to report hate crimes, and working with residents to build understanding of hate incidents and crime.

Cllr Etti added: “Our shared values of tolerance and inclusivity are what makes Hackney such a wonderful place to live in, work in and visit - and we will never allow these values to be eroded by hatred and discrimination.

“Now more than ever, we need to come together to reiterate the clear message that Hackney is no place for hate.”

Hate crime can be reported to the police by calling 999 in an emergency, and 101 in other situations. You can also report hate crime to Stop Hate UK on 0800 138 1625.

Contact North London Victim Support for free local support on 0808 186 9291 (8am-8pm Monday to Friday) or 0808 1689 111 at all other times. You can also request support online here.

Access free, confidential and independent victim support through London Victim and Witness Service on 0808 168 9291

Access a free Restorative Justice Service with Calm Mediation by telephone on freephone 0300 102 3031 or email at restorative.justice@calmmediation.org