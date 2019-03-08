Search

Hackney Council seizes £5,000 illegal tobacco from 'suspicious' woman with shopping trolley - and now want to find her

PUBLISHED: 06:30 09 May 2019

The tobacco seized by Hackney Council officers. Picture: Hackney Council

The tobacco seized by Hackney Council officers. Picture: Hackney Council

Hackney Council

A haul of over 3,500 illegal cigarettes and 3kg of loose tobacco worth £5,000 was seized after a woman was spotted "acting suspiciously" with a full shopping trolley and holdall by Hackney Council's officers in Graham Road.

The trading standards team confiscated the illegal goods she was carrying on April 25, but the woman made off before police arrived.  Now the council wants the public to come forward to help identify the woman.

You may also want to watch:

The council's crime chief Cllr Caroline Selman, said: "Illegal tobacco is untaxed, unregulated and often funds organised crime groups.

"While it still has all the harmful properties of legal tobacco, it's also often available at pocket money prices, making it easier for children to start smoking and harder for others to quit.

"We will not hesitate to take enforcement action against those responsible for selling it."

The council has asked anyone with information about the woman's identity or who suspects people or businesses of selling illegal tobacco or single cigarettes to call its trading standards team on 020 8356 4929. Alternatively report anonymously online at trading.standards@hackney.gov.uk.

'It's one of those things': Bob Cooke's pie and mash shop to close down - ending East End tradition in Broadway Market

Bob Cooke, 71, the fourth generation of Cookes to run the Pie and Mash shop in Broadway Market. Picture: Polly Hancock

Teenager charged with Somerford Grove murder of Tashaûn Aird, 15, and GBH attack on second victim

Tashaûn Aird

Woodberry Down Estate drug dealer jailed – as total sentences in police operation targeting gang violence top 74 years

Jordi Matuba. Picture: Met Police

'I feel cheated knowing his killer is still out there': Marchers call for 'justice for Abraham Badru'

Ferncliff Road murder: Abraham Badru’s grieving mother asks people join her on march to appeal for witnesses

Abraham Badru

