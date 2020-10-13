Hackney Council hit by ‘serious cyberattack’

The National Cyber Security Centre has been called in to investigate a “serious cyberattack” which is afffecting many of Hackney Council’s services and IT systems.

Some services are currently unavailable or slower than usual, and council officers are working with external experts and the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government to understand the impact of the incident.

It is not yet clear what kind of cyber attack has hit the council, if there has been any data loss, or whether residents’ data has been exposed.

In a statement on the council’s website - which is still working - Mayor of Hackney, Philip Glanville said: “This investigation is at an early stage, and limited information is currently available.

“Our focus is on continuing to deliver essential frontline services, especially to our most vulnerable residents, and protecting data, while restoring affected services as soon as possible.

“In the meantime, some council services may be unavailable or slower than normal, and our call centre is extremely busy.

“We ask that residents and businesses only contact us if absolutely necessary, and to bear with us while we seek to resolve these issues.”

He said updates would be provided as the investigation progresses.