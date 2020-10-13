Search

Advanced search

Hackney Council hit by ‘serious cyberattack’

PUBLISHED: 12:22 13 October 2020 | UPDATED: 12:22 13 October 2020

Hackney Town Hall. Picture: Ken Mears

Hackney Town Hall. Picture: Ken Mears

Ken Mears

The National Cyber Security Centre has been called in to investigate a “serious cyberattack” which is afffecting many of Hackney Council’s services and IT systems.

Some services are currently unavailable or slower than usual, and council officers are working with external experts and the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government to understand the impact of the incident.

It is not yet clear what kind of cyber attack has hit the council, if there has been any data loss, or whether residents’ data has been exposed.

You may also want to watch:

In a statement on the council’s website - which is still working - Mayor of Hackney, Philip Glanville said: “This investigation is at an early stage, and limited information is currently available.

“Our focus is on continuing to deliver essential frontline services, especially to our most vulnerable residents, and protecting data, while restoring affected services as soon as possible.

“In the meantime, some council services may be unavailable or slower than normal, and our call centre is extremely busy.

“We ask that residents and businesses only contact us if absolutely necessary, and to bear with us while we seek to resolve these issues.”

He said updates would be provided as the investigation progresses.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Hackney Gazette. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Arsenal duo Williamson and Mead included in latest England squad

Manchester City's Ellen White battles for the ball with Arsenal's Leah Williamson

Clapton have appointed Wetherall as their new manager

Manager Micky Wetherall during his time with Redbridge (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Drug and alcohol misuse service opens in Hackney

Natalie Travis, national head of public health and substance misuse service, giving a presentationThe City and Hackney Recovery Service, which opened on October 1. Picture: Turning Point

Hackney Council hit by ‘serious cyberattack’

Hackney Town Hall. Picture: Ken Mears

Hackney doll-maker sets up pop-up shopping hub in Stoke Newington to help local traders

Sandra Monero launched Monero Kids Boutique to sell hand-crafted black dolls and outfits last year. Picture: Monero Dolls