Hackney Council warning over scam letter demanding £7,300 cash from tenants it says are sub-letting

PUBLISHED: 12:00 22 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:20 22 July 2019

This letter has been sent to two addresses in Hackney.

Archant

A scam letter demanding money from council tenants is doing the rounds in Hackney.

The letter says council officers have been watching the property and infers residents are illegally subletting. It says a fine of £7,300 is owed by the tenant and that council officers will return at an arranged time to pick it up.

"This letter is bogus, and appears to be a fraud attempt," a council spokesperson said. "The council will never ask residents to give its officers cash payments to resolve breaches of tenancy and lease conditions.

"The council also strongly urges residents to not answer their door if someone turns up at the date set out in the letter and to call the police immediately on 999."

Anyone who receives a letter Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040.

