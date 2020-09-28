Hackney councillor receives death threat over road closures

A hand written death threat was sent to Cllr Jon Burke with threats on his life and his family if he does not "open all roads now". Explicit and derogatory language written in the note has been pixelated. Picture: Hackney Council Hackney Council

A Hackney councillor has had his life and his family’s lives threatened following controversial road closures and the vandalism of traffic filters.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Cllr Jon Burke Picture: Emma Bartholomew Cllr Jon Burke Picture: Emma Bartholomew

READ MORE: Traffic filter vandals graffiti over road closure signs in Hackney

Environment chief Cllr Jon Burke was sent a death threat and posted it on twitter on September 25.

The anonymous note was dated September 12. It included derogatory language and threats to kill the councillor and burn down his house if he does not “open all roads now”.

Cllr Burke said on twitter: “I hold the astroturf anti-low traffic neighbourhood (LTN) ‘campaigners’ responsible for the creation of an atmosphere in which public property is destroyed and councillors receive death threats for doing the job they were democratically elected to do.”

READ MORE: Hackney residents speak out about road closure disruption

Many condemned the note including MP Diane Abbott who said: “Threatening to kill a councillor because you can’t drive your car exactly where you want, when you want. Appalling”

Dawn Carter-McDonald, Director of Legal and Governance Services, added: “Making threats like this against a councillor or council officer is completely unacceptable and we are taking this very seriously. This is a criminal matter, which has been referred to the police.”

READ MORE: Hundreds join protest march and rally to ‘stop horrendous Hackney road closures’

Many condemned the note including MP Diane Abbott whilst others rejected the idea that the letter writer reflected the vast majority of people opposing LTNs and road clsoures introduced to Rebuild A Greener Hackney.

One twitter user responded to the councillor’s tweet: “Sorry but this came from a very sick individual ! And I doubt it has anything to do with any of the groups that oppose LTN or liveable streets.

“Just look at the content of the letter. It’s so angry and hurtful, and from one person who clearly needs help.”