Hackney had second most reports of anti-Semitic hate crime in London in 2019

There were 93 incidents of anti-Semitic hate crime in Hackney last year, the second most of any London borough and an increase of 38 per cent.

Only Barnet experienced more, with 180 reported crimes, according to Scotland Yard data.

In Hackney, December alone saw 17 incidents, the highest monthly rate since July 2017. They included a 48-year-old man being arrested for hate crimes on a bus in Stamford Hill.

That month, which also saw the general election take place, London experienced its highest rate of anti-Semitic hate crime since November 2014.

Rabbi Herschel Gluk, president of Stamford Hill's volunteer-led neighbourhood watch group, Shomrim said: "What's important to note is the perpetrators of these incidents generally come from outside Hackney. That intimates that community relations in the borough are good. The anti-Semitic attacks were generally committed by people from outside the borough who are looking for trouble and have antipathy towards the Jewish community.

"This upsurge in attacks is a worldwide phenomenon. We have seen it in the United States, and we have absolutely seen anti-Semitic sentiment in continental Europe. We need to educate people and do more to protect the Jewish community."

Town hall crime chief Cllr Caroline Selman said: "The rise in reports of anti-Semitic hate crime should be of concern to us all and we're determined to do everything we can to take concrete action to tackle hate crime and stand with those who are impacted.

"We are working closely with our partners in the police and the community to ensure that incidents are reported, investigated and offenders held to account, that victims receive the support they need, and to work with the community throughout the year to tackle hate in the round through our schools and community groups.