Hackney home raided as police crack down on organised crime gang

PUBLISHED: 09:21 17 October 2019 | UPDATED: 09:21 17 October 2019

Seven men were arrested in the raids. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Images.

A home in Hackney was raided yesterday, as part of a police crackdown on a suspected organised crime gang believed to be behind more than 50 burglaries where high-value goods have been stolen.

Officers from the Met and Suffolk Police arrested a 39-year-old man at a home in Kent and six men aged between 17 and 25 at a caravan park near Mildenhall, all on suspicion of conspiracy to commit burglary.

They also executed a search warrant at a self-storage facility in Belvedere, Kent and the residential address in Hackney.

According to the Met they found "a substantial amount of high-value goods that are believed to be stolen property" as well as cars and caravans that are also believed to be stolen at the self-storage facility in Belvedere.

Mobile phones were seized as part of the investigation.

The gang is thought to be responsible for 20 burglaries in London alone, and 50 break-ins nationwide.

Det Supt Andy Furphy of the Met's South East Command said: "We understand the devastation that can be caused to those who are unfortunate enough to the targeted by burglars and the often long term effects that can run far deeper than a loss of property."

