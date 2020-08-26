Hackney man among five arrested ahead of alleged protests

People have been arrested ahead of suspected protests. Picture: Met Police Archant

A Hackney man is among a group arrested and charged ahead of allegedly planned protests.

Ferhat Ulusu, 42, of Mount Pleasant, was arrested by Met Police officers yesterday (August 25) and charged with conspiracy to cause criminal damage.

Four other people were also arrested and charged with the same - Roger Hallam, 54, of Putney Bridge Road in Wandsworth; Diana Warner, 61, of Filton Avenue in Bristol; Holly Brentall, 28, of Clonmell Road in Haringey; and Steven Nunn, 56, of Longdon upon Tern in Telford.

All five appeared at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on August 25 and were remanded in custody to appear at Wood Green Crown Court on September 22.