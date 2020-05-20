Hackney man charged with drug offences
PUBLISHED: 16:24 20 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:29 20 May 2020
Archant
A 26-year-old man has been charged with drug offences after he was arrested in Hackney yesterday morning (May 19).
You may also want to watch:
Sintayeh Gessesse of Frampton Park Road, Hackney, was charged with one count of possession with intent to supply class A drugs and one count of possession with intent to supply class B drugs.
Mr Gessesse was arrested after officers from the Violent Crime Taskforce executed a warrant at an address in the borough.
He was scheduled to appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court on May 20.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Hackney Gazette. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.