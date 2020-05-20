Hackney man charged with drug offences

A man has been arrested by the Met Police. Picture: Metropolitan Police Archant

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A 26-year-old man has been charged with drug offences after he was arrested in Hackney yesterday morning (May 19).

You may also want to watch:

Sintayeh Gessesse of Frampton Park Road, Hackney, was charged with one count of possession with intent to supply class A drugs and one count of possession with intent to supply class B drugs.

Mr Gessesse was arrested after officers from the Violent Crime Taskforce executed a warrant at an address in the borough.

He was scheduled to appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court on May 20.