Hackney man charged with possession of drugs and a firearm

Police officers seized a Bruni model 92 pistol from an address. Picture: Organised Crime Partnership Archant

A Hackney man has been charged with drug and firearm offences after being arrested in Exeter.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Rafal Jancz, 34, of Clarence Road, was arrested on May 27 by Devon and Cornwall police officers after a tip-off from the Organised Crime Partnership.

This is a joint National Crime Agency (NCA) and Metropolitan Police unit.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Jancz was charged with possession with intent to supply class A drugs and possession of a firearm.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Exeter Crown Court on June 25.

Det Ch Insp Tony O’Sullivan of the Organised Crime Partnership said: “This operation has seen an extremely dangerous weapon taken out of circulation and is yet another great example of the NCA and Met working side by side to keep the public safe.”

Police officers seized cocaine from a car and a Bruni model 92 pistol, 20 rounds of ammunition, a holster and gun oil from an address.