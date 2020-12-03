Hackney man among 17 charged following warrants operation

A Hackney man is among numerous people to be charged on suspicion of drugs offences following a Met Police operation.

Mohammed Iqbal Haque, 23, of Lorden Walk in Shoreditch, is one of 17 men to be charged with conspiracy to supply Class A and Class B drugs on December 2.

This comes after a “proactive operation” by Met Police officers, Scotland Yard said, in which a series of warrants were carried out at addresses in Tower Hamlets, Hertfordshire and Essex yesterday.

The group were due to appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court today.