Hackney man among 17 charged following warrants operation
PUBLISHED: 17:25 03 December 2020 | UPDATED: 17:25 03 December 2020
Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2014
A Hackney man is among numerous people to be charged on suspicion of drugs offences following a Met Police operation.
Mohammed Iqbal Haque, 23, of Lorden Walk in Shoreditch, is one of 17 men to be charged with conspiracy to supply Class A and Class B drugs on December 2.
This comes after a “proactive operation” by Met Police officers, Scotland Yard said, in which a series of warrants were carried out at addresses in Tower Hamlets, Hertfordshire and Essex yesterday.
The group were due to appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court today.
