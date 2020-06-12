Search

Men and child charged in alleged Hackney police assault

PUBLISHED: 12:05 12 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:07 12 June 2020

An incident involving police officers has led to several people being charged with assault. Picture: Met Police

MPS

Three Hackney men and a 13-year-old child have been charged with two counts of assaulting an emergency worker.

On June 10 at about 3.30pm, two constables were flagged down due to an alleged assault and when the officers started to investigate, a confrontation ensued.

A male and female police constable both suffered minor injuries, including cuts and bruises, but did not require hospital treatment.

Paul Kekemba, 33, of Morning Lane; Jordan Thomas, 20, of Woolridge Way; Marvin Henderson, 34, of Frampton Park Road; and a 13-year-old boy from Hackney were due to appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court on June 12.

Footage of an incident circulating on social media has been watched 800,000 times.

Cmdr Barnet said: “We have ensured the welfare of the officers and they continue to be supported by their colleagues.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 with reference Cad 4315/10Jun, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

