Jailed: Hackney men caught driving around with balaclava, latex gloves and loaded hand guns – one with the hammer cocked to fire

Riccardo Christophe.

A gang has been jailed after they were discovered driving around with two loaded semi-automatic guns, following a police chase.

Korey Lawrence.

Police tried to stop a Vauxhall Astra in Tower Hamlets just before 8pm on February 11 last year.

But as officers approached the car, five men jumped out and ran away from the scene, leaving the engine running.

One of the men was seen throwing away a gun in the ensuing chase.

Korey Lawrence, 25, of Bethune Road, Stamford Hill, Charles Junior Frimpong, 23, of Pinner Park Gardens, Harrow, and Abdul Noor, 23, of Crystal Way, Dagenham were chased, detained and arrested by officers at the scene.

The guns the gang was driving around with.

Riccardo Christophe, 29, of Albion Road, Stoke Newington, got away but handed himself in to police later two hours later, when he admitted he had been driving the car.

Police found a balaclava, a box of plastic latex gloves and a gun inside a rucksack in a search of the abandoned car, and another gun was found on the floor outside. Both weapons, 8mm modified hand guns, were loaded and one had the hammer cocked to fire.

During interview, all four denied knowing anything about the weapons.

Jahvon Robinson.

Detectives identified Jahvon Robinson, 22, of Manchester Road, Tower Hamlets, as the fifth occupant and he was arrested and charged in April.

The men were all found guilty of conspiracy to possess two firearms and conspiracy to possess ammunition on March 4 following a trial at at Snaresbrook Crown Court.

They were sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court yesterday to seven years imprisonment each.

Det Insp Glenn Butler, from the Met’s specialist crime unit, said: “Firearms have absolutely no place on our streets. I hope this sentence deters others from carrying firearms and highlights that those who think they are above the law will be brought to justice.

Charles Frimpong.

“I have no doubt that the firearms recovered would have been used to cause serious or even fatal injuries in the hands of those convicted or others.

“I would like to thank my team, supported by firearm officers, for their dedication and commitment in removing illegally held firearms from the streets of London.

“Both firearms were loaded and thankfully police action on the day prevented them from being discharged.

“Tackling violent crime is the Met’s top priority and I want the public to be reassured that even during these challenging times, a great deal of work is continuing to identify and pursue offenders, help bring perpetrators to justice and take weapons off the streets.”