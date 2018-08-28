Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Hackney ‘county lines’ drug dealers jailed over five year Hampshire operation

PUBLISHED: 18:58 20 December 2018 | UPDATED: 18:58 20 December 2018

Lamar Foster, 26, has been jailed over a 'county lines' drug operation. Picture: Met Police

Lamar Foster, 26, has been jailed over a 'county lines' drug operation. Picture: Met Police

Archant

Three Hackney men have been jailed for a combined total of 23 years over a ‘county lines’ drug dealing operation which saw Class A drugs sold in Southampton.

Nathan Thompson, 32, has been jailed over a 'county lines' drug operation. Picture: Met PoliceNathan Thompson, 32, has been jailed over a 'county lines' drug operation. Picture: Met Police

Lamar Foster, Nathan Thompson and Jason Thompson, all of whom previously pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs, were sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court today.

Foster, 26, of Ward Lane, will serve eight years and nine months’ imprisonment with the Thompson brothers, of Thistlewaite Road and aged 32 and 36 respectively, both getting seven years jail time.

They were arrested in April after a nine-month investigation which found they had been using a dedicated phone line called the ‘Tim’ line to sell drugs in Hampshire for half a decade.

Detective Constable Aaron Saunders, of the Met’s gangs unit, said: “I hope this result sends a strong message out to criminals who continue to deal drugs that they will feel the full force of the law through tough sentencing from the courts.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Ridley Road Market: Sadiq Khan grant will fund £1.5million makeover of historic retail street

Ridley Road will be getting a £1.5million makeover. Picture: Sean Pollock

Hackney ‘county lines’ drug dealers jailed over five year Hampshire operation

Lamar Foster, 26, has been jailed over a 'county lines' drug operation. Picture: Met Police

Paedophile who abused boys in Hackney during 1980s is jailed – and police think he has more victims

Christopher Posada.

Stoke Newington knife-point robberies: Police appeal to trace three men

Police want to speak to three men in connection with 11 robberies. Picture: Met police

St Joseph’s Hospice opens pop-up shop in Well Street thanks to generous benefactor

The new St Joseph's pop-up shop in Well Street

Most Read

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

Drivers face three weeks of disruption because Norwich ring road roundabout requires repairs

Work on the Sweet Briar Road/Dereham Road roundabout was completed in June. Picture: Nick Butcher

Girlfriend of man beaten to death at Norwich flat confessed to his killing as she had ‘no life left’

Saffron Square in Norwich, where Michael Currer was found beaten to death in November 2016. PIC: Peter Walsh

“They just opened the door to us” - eight arrested for Class A drug dealing in police day of action

Officers at William Kett Close where eight people were arrested for Class A drug dealing. Picture: Sgt Mark Shepherd

Two cannabis factories uncovered a stone’s throw apart in quiet Norfolk village

Cannabis discovered at the property in Felthorpe. Picture: Norfolk Police

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Boxing: Whyte, Chisora relishing heavyweight rematch

Dillian Whyte and Derek Chisora at their final press conference ahead of their heavyweight fight at the O2 Arena (pic Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing)

LA Clippers Gallinari told NBA stars to enjoy London experience

Danilo Gallinari of the LA Clippers handles the ball against the Miami Heat (Pic: Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images)

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil slammed by German newspaper BILD as ‘biggest loser of 2018’

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil on the bench at the Emirates Stadium during a Europa League match (pic Nick Potts/PA)

Fundraising begins for ex-QPR and Orient midfielder Brazier

Leyton Orient's Matthew Brazier (right) challenges Rushden & Diamond rival David Bell for the ball (pic: Chris Young/PA Images).

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil: Doubts surface about his future in North London as January transfer window looms

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil on the bench at the Emirates Stadium during a Europa League match (pic Nick Potts/PA)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists