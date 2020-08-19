Dangerous Hackney moped rider pleads guilty after high speed chase

23-year-old Kyren Bryce of Hilsea Street, Hackney, plead guilty to dangerous driving on August 18. Picture: Metropolitan Police Metropolitan Police

A dangerous moped rider who cut through a park to avoid police during a high speed chase has pleaded guilty.

Kyren Bryce, 23, of Hilsea Street, Hackney, admitted dangerous driving at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on August 18.

On April 23, Met officers from Operation Venice, a squad set up to tackle moped crime, were patrolling in central London following a number of robberies committed by a suspect on a grey moped.

At about 5.20pm police came across a grey moped and as they turned to stop the vehicle, it fled.

A high-speed chase ensued - sometimes reaching 70mph in residential areas.

Bryce cut through red lights, overtook vehicles, drove on pavements through housing estates and across a park occupied by people. Officers used a slow-speed tactical contact to bring pursuit to a safe end.

The 23-year-old was arrested for dangerous driving and failing to stop, taken into custody and charged the next day.

Sgt Tony McGovern, an officer involved in the pursuit, said: “Bryce not only put his own life at risk, but also the lives of innocent members of the public for no reason other than to try and save his own skin.”