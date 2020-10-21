Search

Advanced search

Graffiti calls out “blood on hands” of Hoxton museum’s slave trader statue

PUBLISHED: 16:01 21 October 2020

The gates and statue of slave trader Robert Geffrye were damaged and a message graffitied calling out

The gates and statue of slave trader Robert Geffrye were damaged and a message graffitied calling out "the blood on Geffyre's hands". Picture: Robin Priestley

Robin Priestley

The gates and a controversial slave trader statue at a Hoxton museum have been vandalised.

On the weekend beginning October 18, red paint was used to scrawl a message on the Museum of the Home, known formerly as the Geffrye Museum, on Kingsland road.

The message read: “The blood on Geffrye’s hands is the blood of our Ancestors.”

READ MORE:

READ MORE: Backlash as Hoxton’s Museum of the Home announces slave trader Geffrye’s statue will stay put

READ MORE: READ MORE: Hoxton museum’s slave trader statue under specific review

You may also want to watch:

The museum’s trustees received backlash in July after opting to leave up a statue of slave trader Robert Geffyre up despite many respondents in a council-led public review asking for it to be removed.

READ MORE: Hackney Council to rename Cassland Road Gardens to sever ties with ‘toxic history’ and slave trader John Cass

READ MORE: Protesters clash with Hoxton museum’s board over slave trader Robert Geffrye’s statue

A spokesperson for the Museum of the Home said the gates and statue had been damaged over the weekend.

They said: “We are investigating what happened and have reported the damage to the police.

The board and museum team are continuing to explore a number of options for the statue that are curatorially best suited to the Museum and our communities.”

A Gazette reader sent a picture of the graffiti and red-stained pavement on October 19.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Hackney Gazette. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Eric Dier and Japhet Tanganga to miss Spurs Europa League clash with LASK

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane (left), Erik Lamela, Eric Dier and Serge Aurier celebrate winning the penalty shoot-out after the final whistle of the Carabao Cup fourth round match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London.

Arsenal striker Vivianne Miedema named player of the week after breaking record

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema (left) celebrates scoring her side's second goal of the game with her teammates during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, London.

Leyton Orient boss Embleton ‘pleased’ for squad as they bounce back

Orient manager Ross Embleton during Northampton Town vs Leyton Orient, Friendly Match Football at the PTS Academy Stadium on 22nd August 2020

Graffiti calls out “blood on hands” of Hoxton museum’s slave trader statue

The gates and statue of slave trader Robert Geffrye were damaged and a message graffitied calling out

Newington Green project to bring community together with events and initiatives

Newington Green. Picture: Googlemaps