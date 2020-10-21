Graffiti calls out “blood on hands” of Hoxton museum’s slave trader statue

The gates and statue of slave trader Robert Geffrye were damaged and a message graffitied calling out "the blood on Geffyre's hands". Picture: Robin Priestley Robin Priestley

The gates and a controversial slave trader statue at a Hoxton museum have been vandalised.

On the weekend beginning October 18, red paint was used to scrawl a message on the Museum of the Home, known formerly as the Geffrye Museum, on Kingsland road.

The message read: “The blood on Geffrye’s hands is the blood of our Ancestors.”

The museum’s trustees received backlash in July after opting to leave up a statue of slave trader Robert Geffyre up despite many respondents in a council-led public review asking for it to be removed.

A spokesperson for the Museum of the Home said the gates and statue had been damaged over the weekend.

They said: “We are investigating what happened and have reported the damage to the police.

The board and museum team are continuing to explore a number of options for the statue that are curatorially best suited to the Museum and our communities.”

A Gazette reader sent a picture of the graffiti and red-stained pavement on October 19.