Graffiti calls out “blood on hands” of Hoxton museum’s slave trader statue
PUBLISHED: 16:01 21 October 2020
Robin Priestley
The gates and a controversial slave trader statue at a Hoxton museum have been vandalised.
On the weekend beginning October 18, red paint was used to scrawl a message on the Museum of the Home, known formerly as the Geffrye Museum, on Kingsland road.
The message read: “The blood on Geffrye’s hands is the blood of our Ancestors.”
The museum’s trustees received backlash in July after opting to leave up a statue of slave trader Robert Geffyre up despite many respondents in a council-led public review asking for it to be removed.
A spokesperson for the Museum of the Home said the gates and statue had been damaged over the weekend.
They said: “We are investigating what happened and have reported the damage to the police.
The board and museum team are continuing to explore a number of options for the statue that are curatorially best suited to the Museum and our communities.”
A Gazette reader sent a picture of the graffiti and red-stained pavement on October 19.
