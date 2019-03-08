Hackney police officer sacked after crashing car then phoning in sick and lying about how much alcohol he had drunk

Pc Blake was sacked for gross misconduct. Archant

A Hackney police officer has been sacked by the Met after crashing his car in Hertfordshire before phoning in sick the next day and lying about how much he had drunk.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Pc Jonathan Blake was dismissed without notice following a gross misconduct hearing today that found he had breached the standards of professional behaviour in relation to honesty and integrity, orders and instructions, duties and responsibilities and discreditable conduct.

In May 2017 Blake drove his vehicle late at night and smashed into a highway sign in Harpenden. He then left his vehicle in a position that was dangerous to other road users. He didn’t report the collision to police and was convicted of the offence.

He also failed to attend work the next day and called in sick. Police took a sample of breath which indicated he was over the limit appropriate to attend work and then he gave a “dishonest or misleading” statement about how much he had drank the night before.