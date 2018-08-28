Search

‘Obviously not a Banksy!’: Hackney Police slate ‘imbecile’ who defaced marked car just before busy New Year’s Eve shift

PUBLISHED: 15:25 31 December 2018

The police car was defaced while cops were dealing with an incident. Picture: MPS Hackney

Hackney Police generated debate on social networking site Twitter as hundreds of people responded to a picture they posted of a police car tagged with graffiti.

“Well done to the imbecile who decided to deface one of our marked vehicles whilst dealing with an incident,” they said. “This now has to have the markings removed and replaced just before one of our busiest shifts, New Years Eve. As for those cheering on the suspect. Shame on you...”

One person responded that ”alcohol hand rub should do it”, but asked, “Why can’t you operate with a defaced vehicle?”

They replied: “A vehicle covered in graffiti is very unprofessional and depending on what the graffiti represents maybe inappropriate to drive around the community.”

Darrell Lee Powell pointed out that the work was “obviously NOT a Banksy!”, while Menna Watkins said: “Let’s hope their nanna’s house doesn’t get broken into or their mammy get attacked and need the police straight away...oh, no units available due to lack of cars...absolute tools.”

