Search

Advanced search

Hackney teenager among 29 arrested at Black Lives Matter Protest in Central London

PUBLISHED: 15:41 10 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:55 10 June 2020

Police say the majority of protesters at the Black Lives Matter demonstrations in Central London were peaceful. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Police say the majority of protesters at the Black Lives Matter demonstrations in Central London were peaceful. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Metropolitan Police

A Hackney teenager was arrested along with 29 other people at a Black Lives Matter protest in central London on June 6.

Peaceful protesters at a Black Lives Matter protest on June 6 in Central London. Picture: Rebecca SmithPeaceful protesters at a Black Lives Matter protest on June 6 in Central London. Picture: Rebecca Smith

A total of 14 officers were injured - two seriously - but police say most of the demonstrators were peaceful and left the area after the planned event.

More than half of those arrested were described by police as having no fixed address.

Superintendent Jo Edwards, spokesperson for policing the demonstrations, said: “The violent and hostile scenes officers faced yesterday were completely unacceptable. It is shocking that a number were attacked and injured.

You may also want to watch:

“Officers come to work every day to protect the public, and over the past week have worked hard to manage peaceful protests.”

Demonstrators gathered to campaign against racism, police brutality whilst seeking Justice for George Floyd.

READ MORE: Hackney North and Stoke Newington MP Diane Abbott speaks out in solidarity with George Floyd protestors

The 17 year-old from Hackney was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.

READ MORE: Hundreds gather for Hackney Black Lives Matter vigil

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Hackney Gazette. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Police name victim of fatal shooting in Hackney

Police have named Oluwamayowa Adeyemi, known as Samson, as the victim of a fatal shooting in Hackney on June 5. Picture: Metropolitan Police

A Hackney church offers its garden to Stoke Newington pupils

St Matthias School pupils like Milan thomas are learning about nature and growing food as their classroom moves outdoors once a week. Picture: DissentersN16

Police release image of car connected to Lower Clapton Shooting

Police have named Oluwamayowa Adeymi, known as Samson, as the victim of a fatal shooting in Hackney on June 5. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Man shot dead in Hackney

Brackenfield Close in Lower Clapton. Picture: Google Maps

Hackney Council seeks injunction to tackle large gatherings on Marshes

The aftermath of the party on Hackney Marshes on May 18. Picture: Hackney Council

Most Read

Police name victim of fatal shooting in Hackney

Police have named Oluwamayowa Adeyemi, known as Samson, as the victim of a fatal shooting in Hackney on June 5. Picture: Metropolitan Police

A Hackney church offers its garden to Stoke Newington pupils

St Matthias School pupils like Milan thomas are learning about nature and growing food as their classroom moves outdoors once a week. Picture: DissentersN16

Police release image of car connected to Lower Clapton Shooting

Police have named Oluwamayowa Adeymi, known as Samson, as the victim of a fatal shooting in Hackney on June 5. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Man shot dead in Hackney

Brackenfield Close in Lower Clapton. Picture: Google Maps

Hackney Council seeks injunction to tackle large gatherings on Marshes

The aftermath of the party on Hackney Marshes on May 18. Picture: Hackney Council

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Middlesex batsman Robson happy to hit the books

Middlesex's Sam Robson (pic: Jed Leicester/PA)

Premiership rugby stars ‘could go on strike’

Saracens players lift the trophy following victory in the Gallagher Premiership Final at Twickenham Stadium, London.

Former Arsenal striker Smith joins domestic violence campaign

Arsenal's Kelly Smith celebrates after winning the SSE Women's FA Cup

Coronavirus: Southgate planning for England action in September

England manager Gareth Southgate

Southgate: England players ‘would walk off’ if racially abused again

England manager Gareth Southgate
Drive 24