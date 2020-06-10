Hackney teenager among 29 arrested at Black Lives Matter Protest in Central London

Police say the majority of protesters at the Black Lives Matter demonstrations in Central London were peaceful. Picture: Metropolitan Police Metropolitan Police

A Hackney teenager was arrested along with 29 other people at a Black Lives Matter protest in central London on June 6.

Peaceful protesters at a Black Lives Matter protest on June 6 in Central London. Picture: Rebecca Smith Peaceful protesters at a Black Lives Matter protest on June 6 in Central London. Picture: Rebecca Smith

A total of 14 officers were injured - two seriously - but police say most of the demonstrators were peaceful and left the area after the planned event.

More than half of those arrested were described by police as having no fixed address.

Superintendent Jo Edwards, spokesperson for policing the demonstrations, said: “The violent and hostile scenes officers faced yesterday were completely unacceptable. It is shocking that a number were attacked and injured.

“Officers come to work every day to protect the public, and over the past week have worked hard to manage peaceful protests.”

Demonstrators gathered to campaign against racism, police brutality whilst seeking Justice for George Floyd.

The 17 year-old from Hackney was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.

