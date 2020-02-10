Hackney thug jailed for 10 years after attacking woman with claw hammer

A man who "could have easily" killed a woman by attacking her with a claw hammer has been jailed for 10 years.

Mark Hosang, 49, left his victim with three significant head wounds and a broken arm after the attack in Paragon Road, Hackney, on July 12 last year.

Police were called to the address at 6.25am after passers-by heard screams coming from the property. The victim was struck across the head as she tried to shield herself.

Hosang, of Paragon Road, was arrested at the scene. On January 31 at the Old Bailey he was locked up after admitting GBH with intent. He was jailed for a decade and given an extended licence period of three years.

Det Con Mark Symonds, from the Central East Command Unit led the investigation and said: "This was a sustained, brutal attack, aggravated by the use of a weapon which could have easily had fatal consequences.

"I would like to praise the bravery of the victim who has shown great courage and resilience in supporting this investigation. The professionalism and care of staff at the Royal London Hospital has enabled her to make significant improvements in her recovery and I can only hope the sentence handed down to Hosang further aids this.

"I would also like to praise the actions of the passer-by who called police - their actions allowed us respond swiftly and arrest Hosang while his victim could receive immediate medical attention.

"I would always encourage anyone to call police if they see someone else in trouble - your actions could save a life."