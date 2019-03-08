Haggerston man guilty of sexual assault outside Oxford Circus Tube station

Stock photo of Oxford Circus Underground station sign. Archant

A Haggerston man has been convicted of sexually assaulting a woman outside Oxford Circus Tube station.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Daniel Omozusi, 39, of Laburnum Street, was convicted on Wednesday last week following a trial at Southwark Crown Court.

You may also want to watch:

Jurors heard how in November last year he approached a woman and grabbed her buttock. The victim, 35, turned around and challenged him but he denied doing it and tried to walk off. As he did, the woman took photos of him and later handed them to police.

Det Con Faisal El Issaoui, from the Met's Central North CID, said: "The victim in this case played a significant role in bringing Omozusi to justice and we commend her for her quick thinking and reporting his actions to police, which enabled us to identify this dangerous offender."

"We hope this conviction demonstrates how seriously we take sexual offences of any nature and encourages others subject to the same behaviour to come forward and report it."

Omozusi will be sentenced on August 2.