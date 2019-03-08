Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Homerton crash: Minicab driver suffers serious injuries after BMW collision in Wick Lane

PUBLISHED: 12:47 01 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:47 01 July 2019

Wick Lane, Hackney. Picture: Google

Wick Lane, Hackney. Picture: Google

Archant

A mini-cab driver suffered a serious head injury after a collision with a BMW which was being followed by the police in Homerton.

The collision, which happened before 5.20am on Sunday morning in Wick Lane, saw the driver and three passengers injured. The second vehicle, a black BMW X6, had piqued the attention of a police car before it turned a corner and collided with the mini-cab.

The BMW driver and their passengers fled the scene, while the four injured people were all taken to hospital.

You may also want to watch:

Police are now appealing for witnesses following a serious collision in Homerton that has left a man with serious injuries.

Det Sgt Jose Qureshi called on the driver to hand himself in. He added: "There was no consideration given to those injured in the other car, I urge you to do the right thing now and come forward.

"In the meantime, I am particularly keen to hear from anyone who has dash-cam footage, who witnessed this incident or who can name the suspects.

Can you help? Call 0208 597 4874, tweet @MetCC or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Most Read

Stoke Newington Road assault: Police appeal after man attacked outside takeaway

Stoke Newington Road. Picture: Google

Hackney New School gives fourth head in two years the boot – but fails to tell parents, who say school is ‘out of control’

The school apologised for the

Man assaulted after challenging sexual harassment on Overground train

Police would like to speak to these men. Picture: BTP

Silver teaching award for ‘good student outcomes’ given to New City College

New City’s head Gerry McDonald ...

David Bello-Monerville: Third arrest as man held on suspicion of murder

David Bello-Monerville

Most Read

Stoke Newington Road assault: Police appeal after man attacked outside takeaway

Stoke Newington Road. Picture: Google

Hackney New School gives fourth head in two years the boot – but fails to tell parents, who say school is ‘out of control’

The school apologised for the

Man assaulted after challenging sexual harassment on Overground train

Police would like to speak to these men. Picture: BTP

Silver teaching award for ‘good student outcomes’ given to New City College

New City’s head Gerry McDonald ...

David Bello-Monerville: Third arrest as man held on suspicion of murder

David Bello-Monerville

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

QPR sign Tottenham midfielder Luke Amos on season-long loan

Tottenham Hotspur's Luke Amos, who has signed for QPR on loan. Picture: Adam Davy/PA

Orient secure services of forward from Shrewsbury

Lee Angol in FA Cup action for Peterborough United (pic: Adam Davy/PA Images).

Sanchez’s Copa America dream comes to an end

Colombia players in a huddle (pic: Aaron Chown/PA).

Homerton crash: Minicab driver suffers serious injuries after BMW collision in Wick Lane

Wick Lane, Hackney. Picture: Google

Stoke Newington Road assault: Police appeal after man attacked outside takeaway

Stoke Newington Road. Picture: Google
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists