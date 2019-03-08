Homerton crash: Minicab driver suffers serious injuries after BMW collision in Wick Lane

Wick Lane, Hackney. Picture: Google Archant

A mini-cab driver suffered a serious head injury after a collision with a BMW which was being followed by the police in Homerton.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The collision, which happened before 5.20am on Sunday morning in Wick Lane, saw the driver and three passengers injured. The second vehicle, a black BMW X6, had piqued the attention of a police car before it turned a corner and collided with the mini-cab.

The BMW driver and their passengers fled the scene, while the four injured people were all taken to hospital.

You may also want to watch:

Police are now appealing for witnesses following a serious collision in Homerton that has left a man with serious injuries.

Det Sgt Jose Qureshi called on the driver to hand himself in. He added: "There was no consideration given to those injured in the other car, I urge you to do the right thing now and come forward.

"In the meantime, I am particularly keen to hear from anyone who has dash-cam footage, who witnessed this incident or who can name the suspects.

Can you help? Call 0208 597 4874, tweet @MetCC or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.