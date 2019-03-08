Homerton shooting: Man, 28, fighting for his life after being shot by armed cop as officer stabbed in domestic disturbance

Knights Close was taped off after the incident last night. Picture: @999London on Twitter @999London on Twitter

A man is fighting for his life after being shot by police responding to reports that a suspect was “armed with knives and making threats to kill”.

An officer was also stabbed during the “domestic disturbance” in Knights Close, Homerton just before 10pm last night.

A 28-year-old man was shot by specialist firearms officers who had been deployed to the scene.

He was taken to an east London hospital, where he currently remains.

A spokesman for Scotland Yard said: “At this time his condition has been assessed as life-threatening. The officer’s injury is not believed to be life-threatening. He has not been hospitalised. There are no other reported injuries.”

The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed, and the Independent Office for Police Conduct has launched an independent investigation.