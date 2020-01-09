Search

Homes raided in Hackney and Islington in police op to tackle West End drug supply

PUBLISHED: 07:16 09 January 2020 | UPDATED: 07:16 09 January 2020

Homes were raided as part of the op. Picture: Met Police

Homes were raided as part of the op. Picture: Met Police

Cops have carried out 11 dawn raids on 11 homes across London and Kent as part of an operation to tackle the supply of drugs in London's West End.

Five people aged between 25 and 40-years-old were arrested yesterday morning after warrants were executed in Falconer Walk in Finsbury Park and Oldhill Street in Stoke Newington, as well as at four homes in Enfield, and five others in Crystal Palace, Southall, Cambridge Circus near Leicester Square, Cricklewood and Tonbridge.

Det Supt Nick Sumner said: "This operation is a continued campaign to arrest and charge those involved in bringing and selling drugs in the Soho and Cambridge Circus area.

"Within the three days we have executed warrants as part of this operation, five people have now been arrested and we will continue to make further arrests as more intelligence comes to light."

Officers from the Met's central west borough command unit, the taskforce, the Met's detention and forensic services teams were involved in the operation, along with teams from the Crown Prosecution Service, Westminster City Council and drug diversion agencies.

