Hoxton attempted rape: Police appeal for help finding man in relation to attack on woman

A man police want to speak to in connection with an attempted rape in Hoxton. Picture: Met Police

Detectives are appealing for help identifying a man in connection with an attempted rape in Hoxton.

A woman in her 20s reported being attacked in Hoxton Street at 5.45 in the morning of March 7.

She had been approached from behind by a male, who then chased her, dragged her to the floor and attempted to rape her, police said.

The woman managed to break free and shout for help, scaring off the suspect, who then fled the scene.

Detectives are now keen to speak to a man seen on CCTV in Kingsland High Street around two minutes before the incident.

Det Const Duncan Brown said: “This is a serious incident and we are extremely keen to identify and speak to the man in the CCTV images. If you recognise him, it is imperative that you let us know immediately.”

Anyone who believes they know the identity of the man is asked to call police on 101 or contact Scotland Yard via Twitter @MetCC, quoting the reference number CAD 1622/7 March.