Search

Advanced search

Hoxton attempted rape: Police appeal for help finding man in relation to attack on woman

PUBLISHED: 10:28 10 April 2020 | UPDATED: 10:28 10 April 2020

A man police want to speak to in connection with an attempted rape in Hoxton. Picture: Met Police

A man police want to speak to in connection with an attempted rape in Hoxton. Picture: Met Police

Archant

Detectives are appealing for help identifying a man in connection with an attempted rape in Hoxton.

A woman in her 20s reported being attacked in Hoxton Street at 5.45 in the morning of March 7.

She had been approached from behind by a male, who then chased her, dragged her to the floor and attempted to rape her, police said.

The woman managed to break free and shout for help, scaring off the suspect, who then fled the scene.

Detectives are now keen to speak to a man seen on CCTV in Kingsland High Street around two minutes before the incident.

Det Const Duncan Brown said: “This is a serious incident and we are extremely keen to identify and speak to the man in the CCTV images. If you recognise him, it is imperative that you let us know immediately.”

Anyone who believes they know the identity of the man is asked to call police on 101 or contact Scotland Yard via Twitter @MetCC, quoting the reference number CAD 1622/7 March.

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Woman stabbed in unprovoked daytime attack in London Fields

London Fields on Saturday, April 4, the day a woman was stabbed in an unprovoked attack. Picture: Supplied

Abdul Mabud Chowdhury: Homerton Hospital doctor who warned prime minister over PPE dies after contracting coronavirus

Dr Abdul Mabud Chowdhury who died after contracting coronavirus. He worked at Homerton Hospital. Picture: Golam Rahat Khan/PA

‘Devoted’ father-of-seven NHS worker from Hackney ‘died alone of coronavirus after treating infected patient’

Nurse Thomas Harvey died after treating a coronavirus patient at Goodmayes Hospital. Picture: GoFundMe

Stop and search powers increased as teen stabbed on Woodberry Down Estate

Emergency services at the scene of the stabbing on the Woodberry Down Estate. Picture: @999London

‘The Jewish community doesn’t watch TV’: ‘Hundreds’ infected with coronavirus and five dead in Stamford Hill

The Orthodox Jewish voluntary neighbourhood watch group Shomrim has been working with police to encourage the Stamford Hill community to stay at home to stop the spread of coronavirus. Picture: Shomrim Stamford Hill

Most Read

Woman stabbed in unprovoked daytime attack in London Fields

London Fields on Saturday, April 4, the day a woman was stabbed in an unprovoked attack. Picture: Supplied

Abdul Mabud Chowdhury: Homerton Hospital doctor who warned prime minister over PPE dies after contracting coronavirus

Dr Abdul Mabud Chowdhury who died after contracting coronavirus. He worked at Homerton Hospital. Picture: Golam Rahat Khan/PA

‘Devoted’ father-of-seven NHS worker from Hackney ‘died alone of coronavirus after treating infected patient’

Nurse Thomas Harvey died after treating a coronavirus patient at Goodmayes Hospital. Picture: GoFundMe

Stop and search powers increased as teen stabbed on Woodberry Down Estate

Emergency services at the scene of the stabbing on the Woodberry Down Estate. Picture: @999London

‘The Jewish community doesn’t watch TV’: ‘Hundreds’ infected with coronavirus and five dead in Stamford Hill

The Orthodox Jewish voluntary neighbourhood watch group Shomrim has been working with police to encourage the Stamford Hill community to stay at home to stop the spread of coronavirus. Picture: Shomrim Stamford Hill

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Coronavirus London live updates: ‘Stay home over Easter’ message as prime minister remains in intensive care

St Thomas' Hospital, where Prime Minister Boris Johnson remains in intensive care as his coronavirus symptoms persist. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA

Hoxton attempted rape: Police appeal for help finding man in relation to attack on woman

A man police want to speak to in connection with an attempted rape in Hoxton. Picture: Met Police

There With You: East London distillery answers Met Police SOS call for hand sanitisers for officers

Hand sanitiser gel going into production at Portobello Road Gin's distillery. Picture: Met Police

Coronavirus: FA Council ratify decision to cancel leagues

Adam Morgan in action for Romford in the Isthmian League North (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Kemme reveals injury frustration at Arsenal

Arsenal's Tabea Kemme during the Emirates Cup match at the Emirates Stadium, London.
Drive 24