Police confirm Clapton address on racist viral video is unrelated

The video circulated social media. Picture: Luciana Guerra/PA PA Wire/PA Images

The Clapton address labelled on a viral video of a man making racist comments is a red herring, Hackney police have confirmed. A clip of a man making using offensive language circulated social media yesterday (June 3) with a label indicating an address in Offa’s Mead.

Det Ch Supt Marcus Barnett, commander for central east, however, said that lead was not correct.

A 29-year-old man is still in custody after being arrested in Essex on suspicion of a public order offence.

Det Ch Supt Barnett said: “We take all forms of hate crime seriously.”

He added that people should not assume they are anonymous online.

Anyone with information about hate crime online should call the police’s non-emergency number on 101.