Lower Clapton man charged with possession of a gun

PUBLISHED: 13:46 16 July 2020

Two men have been charged with a firearm offence. Picture: Met Police

Two men have been charged with a firearm offence. Picture: Met Police

Archant

Two men have been charged with possession of a firearm, after officers seized a gun in Southwark.

Jesus Da Silva, 22, of Kenwood Gardens, Redbridge, and Jaan Mohammed, 18, of Mandeville Street, Lower Clapton, were charged yesterday.

Da Silva was also charged with possession of criminal property.

They will appear in custody via video link at Bromley Magistrates’ Court today.



