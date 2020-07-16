Lower Clapton man charged with possession of a gun

Two men have been charged with a firearm offence. Picture: Met Police Archant

Two men have been charged with possession of a firearm, after officers seized a gun in Southwark.

Jesus Da Silva, 22, of Kenwood Gardens, Redbridge, and Jaan Mohammed, 18, of Mandeville Street, Lower Clapton, were charged yesterday.

Da Silva was also charged with possession of criminal property.

They will appear in custody via video link at Bromley Magistrates’ Court today.