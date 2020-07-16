Lower Clapton man charged with possession of a gun
PUBLISHED: 13:46 16 July 2020
Archant
Two men have been charged with possession of a firearm, after officers seized a gun in Southwark.
Jesus Da Silva, 22, of Kenwood Gardens, Redbridge, and Jaan Mohammed, 18, of Mandeville Street, Lower Clapton, were charged yesterday.
You may also want to watch:
Da Silva was also charged with possession of criminal property.
They will appear in custody via video link at Bromley Magistrates’ Court today.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Hackney Gazette. Click the link in the orange box below for details.