Jailed: Predator sexually assaulted woman as she walked down Hoxton Street in broad daylight

PUBLISHED: 14:41 24 October 2020 | UPDATED: 14:41 24 October 2020

Omar Mehmoul. Picture: Met Police

A sexual predator who assaulted a woman in Hoxton has been jailed for two years.

Omar Mehmoul, 31, of Chatsworth Road, Hayes, started following the victim as she was walking along Hoxton Street just after 5.30pm on March 7, and waited until she was on her own before approaching her twice.

She made it clear she wanted nothing to do with him - but he chased her across the street, pushed her to the ground and sexually assaulted her.

Her screams alerted a local resident, who shouted down from their window, prompting Mehmoul to run away.

He was identified following a media appeal in April, and was charged with assault with intent to commit rape.

He pleaded guilty to sexual assault at Wood Green Crown Court last month, and was sentenced to two years imprisonment on Thursday.

Det Const Duncan Brown said: “The victim in this case was incredibly brave in her efforts to fight off her attacker, as was the resident who made the decision to shout from the window of her flat nearby.

“Had Mehmoul not been interrupted, this incident, although a very serious offence, may have had a far more sinister outcome.

“I sincerely hope that the victim can move forward with her life putting the despicable actions of Mehmoul behind her.”

