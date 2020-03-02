Jailed: Well Street thug who stabbed a man in his heart and bit an off-duty police officer

A thug who stabbed a man in the heart and bit a police officer has been jailed.

Mohammed Alinoor Uddin, 36, of Well Street, South Hackney stabbed a 34-year-old man in the heart on October 12 when an off-duty police officer tried to intervene in a fight between the pair in Turner Street, Whitechapel.

The victim's injury was so serious that doctors were forced to operate nearby in the reception area of the Royal London Hospital, and although he has now made a full recovery he required long-term medical treatment.

Jurors at the Old Bailey heard the outcome could have been far worse if it had not been for Pc Mat Evans, an off-duty officer from West Midlands Police.

Pc Evans, who works in Birmingham city centre, saw Uddin attacking the victim as he was walking down the road.

He ran towards the two men and identified himself as a police officer. As Uddin fled the scene, Pc Evans chased him across the road and tackled him to the ground, but was bitten by Uddin while attempting to disarm him.

PC Evans said: "Incidents like this make you realise being a police officer isn't a job, it's a state of mind you can never turn off, even when not at work. When I saw the guy being stabbed, for me there wasn't a choice to make. I had to stop him before he killed someone.

"I'm glad everything turned out well in the end. The doctors, nurses, and hospital staff performed a miracle in saving that man's life."

Uddin was sentenced to 12 years and nine months in prison on Friday after pleading guilty to wounding with intent and battery of an emergency worker.

He was also sentenced to six months for possession of a knife, to be served concurrently.

Det Const Gavin Markey, who led the investigation, said: "This was a brutal attack and it is only by sheer luck that the victim was in the grounds of the hospital and able to receive immediate medical treatment.

"Had he not been so close by, doctors have made it clear he would have died.

"We must also recognise the vital intervention of the off-duty officer who saw what was happening and acted instinctively, risking his life to try and prevent the attack becoming more serious. We are pleased Uddin is now behind bars and unable to inflict any further harm."