Jay John: Dalston attack victim named as man appears in court charged with murder

Jay John was killed in Dalston on Saturday, April 25. Picture: Met Police Archant

The man who died after being attacked in Dalston on Saturday lunchtime has been named as local man Jay John, 27.

Police were called at 12.25pm to reports of an assault in Trinity Close. Jay was taken to hospital where he died later that day.

A post-mortem examination on Tuesday gave a provisional cause of death as head injuries.

Romayne Husbands, 26, of Winchester Road in Highams Park, has been charged with Jay’s murder. He appeared at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Monday and was remanded to appear at the Old Bailey on Wednesday.