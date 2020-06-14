Jewish 13-year-old reports racist abuse on bus in Stamford Hill
PUBLISHED: 13:48 18 June 2020 | UPDATED: 14:35 18 June 2020
Shomrim Stamford Hill
A 13-year-old has reported becoming the victim of antisemitic abuse in Stamford Hill.
On June 14 at about 1.20pm, a teenager reported that he was on the upper deck of a 254 bus in Braydon Road when a man stood up and shouted racist abuse.
Police officers were called and found the teenager taking refuge at a friend’s house nearby.
No one has been arrested.
Shomrim, a voluntary neighbourhood watch which specialises in supporting the victims of hate crime, highlighted the incident on Twitter.
Anyone with information should call the police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, using reference 4044/14/06/20.
