Jewish 13-year-old reports racist abuse on bus in Stamford Hill

PUBLISHED: 13:48 18 June 2020 | UPDATED: 14:35 18 June 2020

The Orthodox Jewish voluntary neighbourhood watch group Shomrim. Picture: Shomrim Stamford Hill

The Orthodox Jewish voluntary neighbourhood watch group Shomrim. Picture: Shomrim Stamford Hill

Shomrim Stamford Hill

A 13-year-old has reported becoming the victim of antisemitic abuse in Stamford Hill.

On June 14 at about 1.20pm, a teenager reported that he was on the upper deck of a 254 bus in Braydon Road when a man stood up and shouted racist abuse.

Police officers were called and found the teenager taking refuge at a friend’s house nearby.

No one has been arrested.

Shomrim, a voluntary neighbourhood watch which specialises in supporting the victims of hate crime, highlighted the incident on Twitter.

Anyone with information should call the police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, using reference 4044/14/06/20.

'It's been a great day for business': Hackney shops reopen after coronavirus lockdown

Shoppers queue outside Primark in the Narrow Way as non-essential shops open to the public after weeks of coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Andy Commons

CCTV appeal following sexual assault on 243 bus in Stoke Newington

The man police want to speak to. Picture: Met Police

Youth taken to hospital after Daubeney Fields stabbing

The air ambulance in Daubeney Fields. Picture: Met Police

High Court brands Hackney Council's decision to demolish Holborn Studios 'unlawful' and orders it to pay hefty legal bill

Holborn Studios on the Regent's Canal. Picture: Jason Joyce

Second man arrested in connection with Hackney shooting

Police have named Oluwamayowa Adeymi, known as Samson, as the victim of a fatal shooting in Hackney on June 5. Picture: Metropolitan Police

