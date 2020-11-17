Heroin and cocaine dealer scuppered in Haggerston carpark pleads guilty to drug offences

Jordan Samuel-Welsh, 24, of Thrasher Close, Haggerston, has pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply class A and B drugs and possession of criminal property. Picture: Met Police Met Police

A drug dealer who was scuppered in a Haggerston carpark by patrolling police officers has pleaded guilty in court.

A search of Samuel-Welsh’s home uncovered a large rock of uncut crack cocaine, a large bag of heroin, and smaller rocks of crack. Picture: Met Police A search of Samuel-Welsh’s home uncovered a large rock of uncut crack cocaine, a large bag of heroin, and smaller rocks of crack. Picture: Met Police

Officers from the violent crime taskforce were out as part of the knife crime crackdown Operation Sceptre, when they noticed Jordan Samuel-Welsh carrying out what looked like a drug deal at 8pm on November 10.

They found rocks of crack cocaine on the ground nearby, and when he was searched in Richardson Close the 24-year-old had an old-style Nokia phone on him with texts relating to drug deals.

He “started shouting hysterically at people he knew in the street” when he was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs, according to Scotland Yard.

Officers believe he was trying to warn warn others at his home nearby in Thrasher Close to remove evidence proving his criminality - but a search of his bedroom uncovered a large rock of uncut crack cocaine, a large bag of heroin, smaller rocks of crack, £470 in cash, scales and a flick-knife.

Samuel-Welsh was charged and remanded in custody. He appeared at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Friday and pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply class A and B drugs and possession of criminal property.

Det Insp Sean Lyons from the central east gangs taskforce said: “The evidence compiled by the taskforce team was so strong Samuel-Welsh had no choice but to plead guilty to dealing class A drugs to vulnerable people.

“We know that drugs are linked to violence, and Samuel-Welsh is involved with gangs and he is clearly a dangerous individual.

“This stop proves how valuable stop and search is, leading us to identity those who cause real harm and stop them from causing further destruction.

“Operation Sceptre was a week-long of intensified coordinated efforts to tackle knife crime and wider violence and this work will not stop.”

Samuel-Welsh will be sentenced at Wood Green Crown Court on Thursday.