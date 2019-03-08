Joshua White stabbing: Second teen charged with murdering Homerton man

Joshua White. Picture: Met Police police

A second teenager has been charged with the murder of Joshua White in Frampton Park Road last month.

Taylar Isaac, 18, of Yorkshire Close, Stoke Newington, was due to appear at Thames Magistrates' Court yesterday.

A 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has already been charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon. He appeared at the Old Bailey on May 1.

Joshua, 29, died in hospital after being stabbed through the heart on the afternoon of April 26. It was the first of two stabbings within minutes of each other that day. Another man in his 20s was stabbed in Wilton Way, Hackney Central.