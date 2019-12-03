Joshua White: Third teen charged with murder of Homerton man on Frampton Park Estate

Joshua White. Picture: Met Police police

A third teenager has been charged with the murder of Homerton man Josuha White, who was stabbed to death on the Frampton Park Estate in April.

David Kerrigan, 19, of Clapton, appeared at the Old Bailey yesterday having been extradited from Ireland.

Joshua, 29, died in hospital after being stabbed through the heart in Frampton Park Road on the afternoon of April 26.

It was the first of two stabbings within minutes of each other that day. Another man in his 20s was stabbed in Wilton Way, Hackney Central.

Three others have already been charged in connection with his death. Taylar Isaac, 18, of Homerton, is accused of murder, a 16-year-old boy, also from Homerton, is accused of murder and possession of an offensive weapon and Harley McGivern, 18, of Hackney, has been charged with conspiracy to murder and assisting an offender.

They are set to go on trial in March.