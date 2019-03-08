Search

Judge condemns 'rape porn' as sex predator jailed for Shoreditch Park assault

PUBLISHED: 23:14 06 September 2019 | UPDATED: 23:14 06 September 2019

Jamel Nwokoye. Picture: Met Police

Jamel Nwokoye. Picture: Met Police

Met Police

A judge has voiced concern about the dangers of 'rape porn' as he jailed a man who attacked a woman in Shoreditch Park with the intent to rape her.

In the days leading up to the attack on April 27 last year, Jamel Nwokoye used his phone to access commercially produced material, which is specifically themed to depict forced sex and violence towards women. Some of the videos he watched bore striking similarities to the assault he would eventually commit.

The Old Bailey heard that Nwokoye began following the victim as she walked alone along Pitfield Street, Hoxton, just after 2am.

As she reached the park's pedestrian entrance he ran up behind her, grabbed her hair, and dragged her into the centre of the park.

She fought against him but he repeatedly punched and kicked her face and body.

Several members of the public heard her screams and tried to find her as they called police - but she managed to wrestle free and fled.

You may also want to watch:

As part of their investigation, detectives from the Met's Central East CID carried out an extensive alalysis of CCTV which showed Nwokoye had been wandering around Hoxton for 45 minutes before he began following the victim.

He was arrested at his home in Coronet Street on May 2 2018, and later charged with assault to commit a sexual offence (rape).

Nwokoye, 30, of Coronet Street, Hoxton was found guilty of assault with intent to commit a sexual offence following a trial at the Old Bailey in July.

Sentencing him today to four years in jail, with an extended licence period of four years His Honour Judge Dodds stated the term had been given on the basis that the sexual offence Nwokoye was intending to commit was rape.

Nwokoye has also been ordered to sign the sex offenders register for life.

Det Const Mark Longley, who led the investigation, said: "Nwokoye is a sexual predator and the CCTV footage demonstrates that he was prowling the streets of Hackney in the early hours of the morning before he alighted on his victim.

"He subjected her to a truly terrifying ordeal which has caused lasting psychological harm. I hope that with the conclusion of this case she is now able to move forward with her life.

"This case also raises legitimate questions about the availability of so called 'rape porn' and the extent to which this may have contributed to Nwokoye's offending."

