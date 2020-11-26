Search

Killer Kieron Brown jailed for stabbing Exauce Ngimbi through the heart in Lower Clapton

PUBLISHED: 09:42 26 November 2020 | UPDATED: 09:42 26 November 2020

Kieron Brown who was convicted of manslaughter. Picture: Met Police

met

A killer from Homerton who stabbed Exauce Ngimbi to death in broad daylight has been jailed for 18 years.

Exauce Ngimbi who was stabbed to death. Picture: Met PoliceExauce Ngimbi who was stabbed to death. Picture: Met Police

Kieron Brown, 27, of Mabley Street, stabbed the 22-year-old eight times, in Clarence Mews, Lower Clapton, on December 5, 2019, with wounds puncturing his heart and aorta.

Despite the best efforts of London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance who were called at 2pm, Exauce was pronounced dead at the scene half an hour later.

Brown, who was found guilty of manslaughter and possession of a bladed article at Harrow Crown Court on November 19.

Yesterday at the same court he was sentenced to 18 years, and has been ordered to serve 15 years in prison and the remaining three on license.

He will serve a minimum of two thirds of this sentence.

Exauce and Brown had been involved in a fight on the day before his death, but the exact reasons for the disagreement are still not known, according to Scotland Yard.

Det Insp Rita Tierney said: “Yet another young life has sadly been lost due to knife crime.

“While there was no evidence that Brown intended to commit murder, the carrying of a knife equipped him to inflict serious injuries that resulted in manslaughter.

“This has been an harrowing and complex case and I hope that the efforts of my officers in compiling a strong case, bring Exauce’s family a measure of comfort now that his killer has been jailed.

“Our thoughts are with them as they continue to grieve.”

