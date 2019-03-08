Search

Killer Mosa Abid escapes custody during Homerton Hospital out-patient appointment

PUBLISHED: 14:29 10 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:34 10 October 2019

Mosa Abid. Picture: Met Police

Mosa Abid. Picture: Met Police

Met Police

A man who killed his cousin went AWOL as he received treatment as an out-patient at Homerton Hospital this morning.

Mosa Abid, 22, was sentenced to an indefinite hospital order in June 2017 after he pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of his cousin on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

He absconded from lawful custody during an out-patient appointment at the hospital in Homerton Row at 11.40am.

Police are appealing for help to trace Abid, and have urged the public to call 999 if they spot him, and warned them to not approach him.

He has connections to Wembley and Northolt, and is described as tall and thin, wearing spectacles which are damaged on both sides.

When he escaped he was wearing a dark suit and a black Puffa style hooded jacket.

Anyone who may have seen him should call 999 quoting CAD 2866/oct10.

