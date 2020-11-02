Kingsland Road bar attack: Police release CCTV image after woman assaulted in Hackney

Police want to speak to this man in connection with a violent assault in Hackney. Picture: Met Police Met Police

Police have released the image of a man they want to trace in connection with a violent assault in Hackney.

The victim was standing in the smoking area of a bar in Kingsland Road, Haggerston just after 1am on September 13 when a man approached and tried to speak to her, but she refused to engage.

He then jumped over a fence and rushed at her before punching her several times in the face and fled the scene.

She was left with a large cut to her cheek and required hospital treatment.

Police now want to speak to the man in the CCTV image who they believe can help with their enquiries.

Investigating officer Pc Kyri Soupashis said: “While we appreciate the image isn’t the clearest quality, I believe someone out there will recognise this man and be able to tell us who he is.

“This was a frightening and cowardly attack and it is imperative we find the person responsible.”

Anyone with information that could help police is asked to call 101 ref CAD571/13SEP20, or to call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.