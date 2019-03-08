Kingsland Road has become 'clubbing district' for people leaving Shoreditch venues say fed up neighbours

A police van passes a crowd at 5.06am on June 29. Picture: Tony Chung Archant

Fed up families in Haggerston say the stretch of Kingsland Road outside their doors has become a "clubbing district" for people leaving Shoreditch in the early hours.

A typical scene in Kingsland road in the early hours of the morning. Picture: Tony Chung A typical scene in Kingsland road in the early hours of the morning. Picture: Tony Chung

Tony Chung, who lives with his family above their dry cleaners The Steam Room, says the strip just south of the Regent's Canal has become a destination for "big road parties" that go on until after sunrise.

"There's groups of people just in the road listening to music through their car speakers until 6am," he said. "There's laughing gas, drugs, drinking alcohol.

"We really love our area, but the last couple years it has changed to a clubbing district between 12am and 6am Thursday to Sundays.

"We are five minutes from Shoreditch and there are only a few clubs that are open after 2am. It has become a big road party. There are always fights and last year there was a stabbing."

Tony, whose family have owned their business for 42 years, says he and his neighbours are getting no help from the authorities. In one video, filmed at 5.05am on June 29, a police van can be seen driving slowly up Kingsland Road, straight past a group of 50 or 60 people on the pavement.

"I send emails to the council and they say they will get an officer to look at it," Tony added. "It's been going on for two years.

"I've tried to call police but every time they say I need to speak to the council [noise nuisance is a council matter].

"They sent an enforcement team to investigate but I've been trying to call them about it and can't get through to the right people.

"I work all day and can't get to sleep. I speak to my neighbours and everyone has been affected by this problem.

"It's so crazy I've never seen anything like it, and it's on my front door."

Hackney Council has not yet responded to a request for comment.