London Fields shooting: Police believe ‘innocent bystander’ was caught in gangland crossfire as drill music video was filmed

Police tape off Westgate Street, London Fields following the shooting last night. Picture: @999London @999London

Police believe the “innocent bystander” who was left fighting for her life after being shot in London Fields on Sunday night may have been caught in gangland crossfire during the filming of a music video.

The victim, aged 32, was injured in Westgate Street just before 9pm, and passers-by stepped in to help her before police officers arrived and carried out CPR.

She was then rushed to hospital where her condition remains critical but stable.

Launching an appeal for information, Det Insp Matt Webb from the Met’s Trident team described how his team has heard from witnesses that about 10 people were together in Broadway Market nearby around 10 minutes before the woman was injured.

“It appears the group were being filmed for the purposes of a music video, with professional looking camera equipment,” he said.

“It then appears that the group have become involved in an altercation with another group of people who arrived at the scene.

“During this incident one of the groups produced and discharged a firearm and both groups then fled the scene.

“The victim was an innocent bystander and left seriously injured in the street.”

Det Insp Webb added: “Our investigation into this terrible crime continues at pace.

“We have spoken to a number of people and been contacted by local residents who have been disgusted by this horrific incident and have wanted to share with us what they know.

“I would like to thank those people, and reassure them that we are working 24/7 and will stop at nothing to find the person or persons who left this woman so seriously injured.

“Police must work with communities to catch criminals and this incident is an example of how important that is right now.

“Someone knows who did this.

“I say to those people, please do not help violent criminals by remaining silent.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has information about the filming of the video, or any other information, video, or images that could help police is asked to call 0207 230 9737 quoting either Op Halifaxa or CAD 6587/22NOV20.

Alternatively call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.