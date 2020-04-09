Search

London Fields stabbing: CCTV image released after unprovoked attack on woman in park

PUBLISHED: 16:44 09 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:44 09 April 2020

Do you know this man?

Archant

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to over the unprovoked stabbing of a woman as she walked through London Fields.

The victim, in her 40s, was near the Richmond Road tennis court entrance of the park just before 3.50pm on Saturday when the stranger ran up to her and knifed her in the arm and back. He then ran off along Navarino Road.

The woman was taken to hospital by medics and Scotland Yard says her injuries are not life-threatening.

No arrests have been made and an image of a man is being circulated with the hope of identifying him. He is described as a Black man, about 5ft 8ins and of medium build. He was wearing a red beanie hat, a mustard coloured jumper and grey trousers.

Det Sgt Justin Franklin said: “This is a shocking unprovoked attack with no apparent motive and it is understandably going to cause concern in the community. However, please be assured that we are working around the clock to find the person responsible and bring them to justice.

“Meanwhile our residents can expect to see an increased police presence in the area. I’d encourage anybody walking alone to remain vigilant and report anything suspicious to police.

“I would urge anyone who can assist our inquiry, or knows who this man is, to contact police as a matter of urgency. Your information, no matter how small or insignificant you think it is, could be vital to our investigation. Help us to help keep you safe.”

Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting 4448/4APR or Tweet @MetCC. Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online crimestoppers-org.uk.

