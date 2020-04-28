Lower Clapton death: Two men arrested on suspicion of murder after woman found dead in car park

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead in a Lower Clapton car park.

Police and medics were called to reports of an unresponsive woman off Radbourne Close, on the Nye Bevan Estate just after 12.10pm on Tuesday.

The air ambulance also attended but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two men were taken into police custody.

A crime scene is in place.

It comes after a man was fatally attacked in Dalston on Saturday lunchtime.

Police were called to Trinity Close, at the back of the Kingsland Shopping Centre, at 12.25pm and the man was taken to hospital by the air ambulance where he sadly died.

Romayne Husbands, 26, of Winchester Road in Highams Park, has been charged with murder and was set to appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Monday.