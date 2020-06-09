Police name victim of fatal shooting in Hackney

Police have named Oluwamayowa Adeyemi, known as Samson, as the victim of a fatal shooting in Hackney on June 5. Picture: Metropolitan Police Metropolitan Police

The victim of a fatal shooting in Hackney has been named as detectives are appealing for witnesses to help with their investigation.

Officers say they are satisfied that the victim is Oluwamayowa Adeyemi, known also as Samson, 21, of Hackney - although formal identification has not yet taken place.

Police were called at about 11.30pm on June 5 to reports of shots fired in Brakenfield Close, E5.

They found Samson suffering gunshot injuries outside an address. Despite the efforts of medics and officers, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem examination revealed a gunshot wound to the chest was the cause of Oluwamayowa’s death.

Det Ch Insp Paul Considine said: “Following initial enquiries we know that there were people in Brackenfield Close at the time of the shooting.

“I would urge those people, and anyone else who has information that could progress this investigation to get in contact immediately.

“This is a tragic incident that has resulted in the loss of a young man’s life and has left his family and friends devastated. If you can help us find those responsible, then please get in contact.”

A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and released on bail to return in early July.

Central East Borough Commander Marcus Barnett said: “We understand this is a concerning time for Hackney residents but please be assured we have increased our resources in the borough and are providing support to the investigation team.

“Our thoughts remain with the victim and his family during this devastating time for them.”

The murder is being investigated by homicide detectives from the Specialist Crime Command and Samson’s next of kin have been informed.

Members of the public can now directly upload information and images to share with the investigation team via the Major Incident Public Portal here: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/01MPS20R01-PO1

Anyone with information is asked to contact the incident room on 020 8345 3865, call 101 and quote CAD8894/5June, or Operation Scalby. You can also tweet information to @MetCC.

Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.