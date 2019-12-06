Lower Clapton stabbing: Victim named locally as Exauce Ngimbi

Police at the scene in Clarence Road. Picture: Nadeem Saeed Archant

The man stabbed to death in Lower Clapton yesterday has been named locally as Exauce Ngimbi.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Mr Ngimbi, in his 20s, was attacked during a fight in Clarence Road and Clarence Mews, near the Pembury Estate. Police were called at 2pm and medics tried to save his life but he died at the scene half-an-hour later.

A 14-year-old boy and a man, 26, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and were this morning in custody. Police are now appealing for information to trace two more people they believe were involved.

Det Ch Insp Paul Considine of the Specialist Crime Command said: "Another young man's life had been tragically cut short due to the violent actions of others and I would urge anyone who was in the area and witnessed this incident to come forward and speak to police.

You may also want to watch:

"While we have made arrests, there are at least two other suspects who remain outstanding and enquiries are currently ongoing to locate them."

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting CAD 3931 of December 5.

Alternatively tweet @MetCC or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Any young people with information can visit fearless.org where they can pass on information anonymously. Fearless is part of the Crimestoppers charity, and is also independent of the police.

Anyone needing help or information to support someone you suspect is involved in knife crime can visit knifefree.co.uk.