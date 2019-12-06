Search

Advanced search

Lower Clapton stabbing: Victim named locally as Exauce Ngimbi

PUBLISHED: 11:48 06 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:49 06 December 2019

Police at the scene in Clarence Road. Picture: Nadeem Saeed

Police at the scene in Clarence Road. Picture: Nadeem Saeed

Archant

The man stabbed to death in Lower Clapton yesterday has been named locally as Exauce Ngimbi.

Mr Ngimbi, in his 20s, was attacked during a fight in Clarence Road and Clarence Mews, near the Pembury Estate. Police were called at 2pm and medics tried to save his life but he died at the scene half-an-hour later.

A 14-year-old boy and a man, 26, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and were this morning in custody. Police are now appealing for information to trace two more people they believe were involved.

Det Ch Insp Paul Considine of the Specialist Crime Command said: "Another young man's life had been tragically cut short due to the violent actions of others and I would urge anyone who was in the area and witnessed this incident to come forward and speak to police.

You may also want to watch:

"While we have made arrests, there are at least two other suspects who remain outstanding and enquiries are currently ongoing to locate them."

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting CAD 3931 of December 5.

Alternatively tweet @MetCC or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Any young people with information can visit fearless.org where they can pass on information anonymously. Fearless is part of the Crimestoppers charity, and is also independent of the police.

Anyone needing help or information to support someone you suspect is involved in knife crime can visit knifefree.co.uk.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Lower Clapton stabbing: Boy, 14, one of two arrested on suspicion of murder

Police at the scene in Clarence Road. Picture: Nadeem Saeed

Prominent rabbi from Israel left ‘traumatised’ after vile antisemitic attack in Stamford Hill

The rabbi was attacked in Amhurst Park on Friday night. Picture: Met Police

South Hackney drug dealer jailed after police found 45 wraps of cocaine and heroin in his pants

Amaebi Kentebe. Picture: Essex Police

Tashaûn Aird murder trial: Defendant, 18, ‘just wanted to make a move on a girl’ in the park

Tashaûn Aird had been stabbed nine times according to the post-mortem examination. Picture: Met Police

Joshua White: Third teen charged with murder of Homerton man on Frampton Park Estate

Joshua White. Picture: Met Police

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Lower Clapton stabbing: Boy, 14, one of two arrested on suspicion of murder

Police at the scene in Clarence Road. Picture: Nadeem Saeed

Prominent rabbi from Israel left ‘traumatised’ after vile antisemitic attack in Stamford Hill

The rabbi was attacked in Amhurst Park on Friday night. Picture: Met Police

South Hackney drug dealer jailed after police found 45 wraps of cocaine and heroin in his pants

Amaebi Kentebe. Picture: Essex Police

Tashaûn Aird murder trial: Defendant, 18, ‘just wanted to make a move on a girl’ in the park

Tashaûn Aird had been stabbed nine times according to the post-mortem examination. Picture: Met Police

Joshua White: Third teen charged with murder of Homerton man on Frampton Park Estate

Joshua White. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Leyton Orient facing selection headache for Oldham Athletic trip says Embleton

Ross Embleton (pic Simon O'Connor)

Playfinder’s mission to create a healthier, happier nation through sport is on target

Playerfinder app (Pic:My Local Pitch)

Lower Clapton stabbing: Victim named locally as Exauce Ngimbi

Police at the scene in Clarence Road. Picture: Nadeem Saeed

Arsenal 1-2 Brighton player ratings: Willock and Luiz struggle as Leno comes away with credit

Arsenal's Joe Willock rues a missed chance during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London.

Arsenal 1-2 Brighton: No win in nine leaves free fall Gunners in crisis

Arsenal interim manager Freddie Ljungberg reacts on the touchline during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists